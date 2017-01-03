The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
A
A
Share via Email
iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending January 1, 2017:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Sully
2. The Accountant (2016)
3. Suicide Squad (2016)
4. The Magnificent Seven (2016)
5. Snowden
6. The Secret Life of Pets
7. Storks
8. The Shallows
9. Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
10. Bridget Jones's Baby
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. The Dressmaker
2. The Autopsy of Jane Doe
3. The Hollars
4. American Honey
5. Solace
6. Don't Think Twice
7. The Spectacular Now
8. Captain Fantastic
9. Hunt for the Wilderpeople
10. Equity
__
(copyright) 2016 Apple Inc.