Turkish media run 'selfie' video of alleged nightclub gunman

ISTANBUL — Turkish media have run a "selfie video" of a man they say is the gunman who killed 39 people at an Istanbul nightclub.

The video broadcast on Turkish television Tuesday shows the alleged gunman filming himself at Taksim square. It wasn't immediately clear if it was filmed before or after the New Year's massacre at the Reina nightclub.

The Islamic State group claimed the attack. The gunman, who is still at large, hasn't been identified.