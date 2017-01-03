US Bank Stadium manager says protesters had game tickets

MINNEAPOLIS — Two people who hung from the rafters during a Vikings game and unfurled a banner in protest of the Dakota Access oil pipeline entered U.S. Bank Stadium with tickets.

A statement Tuesday by the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority and stadium manager SMG says protesters went through security Sunday with nylon rope, carabiners and a lightweight banner concealed under winter clothing.

Thirty-two-year-old Karl Zimmermann Mayo and 26-year-old Sen Holiday then climbed up to the ridge truss by scaling barriers and hung a banner urging Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank to divest from the $3.8 billion pipeline.

SMG and the MSFA say changes are being implemented to prevent future unauthorized access.