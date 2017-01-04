2 Moroccan peacekeepers killed in Central African Republic

BANGUI, Central African Republic — Authorities say two Moroccan peacekeepers with the United Nations have been killed in the southeast corner of the Central African Republic.

The troops from the MINUSCA mission died when a U.N. convoy accompanying fuel trucks was ambushed on Tuesday about 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the town of Mboki.

MINUSCA's interim spokeswoman Uwolowulakana Ikavi-Gbétanou said Wednesday that a third peacekeeper was seriously wounded.

It was not immediately known which armed group was responsible for the attack.

U.N. peacekeepers took over from a regional peacekeeping force in 2014 and have been working to stabilize a country where armed Muslim and Christian militias once fought in the street in the capital.