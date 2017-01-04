Australia scrambles to heal military rift with Indonesia

SYDNEY, Australia — Australia is scrambling to calm tensions with Indonesia and vowing that an investigation is nearly complete into an alleged insult of Indonesian state ideology that prompted Indonesia to suspend military co-operation with Australia.

The exact cause of the rift between the two allies remained slightly murky one day after Indonesia's announcement of the suspension took Canberra by surprise.

Australian Defence Minister Marise Payne said Thursday that the issue began in November, after an Indonesian military officer raised concerns about some teaching materials and remarks at an Army language training facility in western Australia.

Indonesian military spokesman Maj. Gen. Wuryanto said an Indonesian instructor felt a "laminated paper" displayed at the facility was insulting.