Australia scrambles to heal military rift with Indonesia
SYDNEY, Australia — Australia is scrambling to calm tensions with Indonesia and vowing that an investigation is nearly complete into an alleged insult of Indonesian state ideology that prompted Indonesia to suspend military
The exact cause of the rift between the two allies remained slightly murky one day after Indonesia's announcement of the suspension took Canberra by surprise.
Indonesian military spokesman Maj. Gen. Wuryanto said an Indonesian instructor felt a "laminated paper" displayed at the facility was insulting.
Payne said Australia had expressed regret that the incident had caused Indonesia
