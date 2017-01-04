Time-lapse video captures toxic smog rolling into Beijing like fog

A time-lapse video shot by a British ex-pat paints a stark picture of Beijing’s notorious toxic smog.

The 12-second clip, shot by Chas Pope over the course of 20 minutes, shows a bank of polluted air rolling into the capital like fog drifting in from the ocean.

China’s rapid development over the past decades has created a massive public health emergency that lurks within the pollution that lingers over large parts of the country.

Particulate matter, primarily from vehicle and factory emissions, is able to penetrate human lungs and our bloodstreams to cause cancers and other diseases.

Researchers at Germany’s Max Planck Institute have estimated that the crisis is responsible for 1.4 million premature deaths in the country each year.

“The pollution is really scary, so we don’t go out very far,” one grandmother told the Associated Press in December. The woman had taken her grandson outside for the first time in several days after pollution warnings kept them confined in their home.

The Chinese government has attempted to tame the toxic air with an alert system that triggers mandatory factory closures and car restrictions, though such policies are routinely violated.

Of course, Beijing is not along among global cities that are grappling with severe air pollution.

Paris and Rome are just two of the European cities that have introduced vehicle restrictions aimed at putting a dent in some of the worst pollution seen in years, however drivers in Europe seem as reluctant to comply as those in China.