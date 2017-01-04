Egypt says 3 more suspects arrested over Cairo church attack

CAIRO — Egypt's interior ministry says three more suspects have been arrested for alleged involvement in a suicide bombing at a Cairo church last month that killed 27 people.

A ministry statement on Wednesday says the three were planning to carry out other "terrorist operations" and that one of the men was found with weapons, including explosives.

Egypt's Islamic State affiliate has claimed responsibility for the bombing, though authorities have blamed the banned Muslim Brotherhood group.

Earlier, three men and a woman were arrested over the attack.