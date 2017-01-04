German police slam misleading reports of New Year's violence

BERLIN — Police in the western German city of Dortmund are dismissing reports of arson and large-scale violence by migrants on New Year's Eve.

Several websites outside Germany carried articles in recent days claiming that a thousand-strong "mob" of migrants had attacked police and set fire to a church in the city.

A Dortmund police spokeswoman said Wednesday a handful of officers were injured by flying fireworks but none was attacked.

Nina Vogt said a firework struck some netting on scaffolding close to the Reinoldi Church, but the small fire was quickly extinguished. Contrary to the foreign reports, the church is not Germany's oldest.