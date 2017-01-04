Leader of Philippine group sympathetic to IS group killed

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine police say they have killed a leader of suspected sympathizers of the Islamic State group and apprehended three others in a clash after the men resisted arrest at a beach resort in the south.

Senior Supt. Leonardo Suan said Jaafar Maguid, leader of a small armed group called Ansar Al Khilafah Philippines, died in Thursday's shootout in southern Sarangani Province. Three of his followers were arrested.

Suan said the shooting happened after police went to check reports from civilians about the presence of armed men.