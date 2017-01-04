Markets Right Now: US stocks open slightly higher
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
U.S. stocks are opening higher, putting them on track for a second straight day of gains, as investors continue to buy companies that stand to benefit if the economy keeps growing and consumers continue to spend.
Consumer-focused companies are rising Wednesday morning, and retailer Gap is climbing 4
Companies that mine for metals and make basic materials were also trading higher. Gold and copper producer Freeport-McMoRan rose 2
General Motors is up 2
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 49 points, or 0.2
The Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 8 points, or 0.4