Prosecutors charge man with 5 murder counts in Washington

SEATTLE — Prosecutors have charged the man they say shot and killed five people at a Washington state shopping mall in September.

The Skagit County Prosecutor's Office filed five aggravated murder charges against Arcan Cetin on Wednesday.

He's scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.

Law enforcement officials have said that Cetin entered the Cascade Mall in Burlington just before 7 p.m. on Sept. 23 and headed for the Macy's Women's store. Surveillance video shows Cetin shooting a teenage girl near some clothing racks and then shooting an adult man.

Officials say Cetin then headed for the cosmetics section where he shot two women in front of the counter and one who was trying to hide behind it.