Chinese official shoots 2 cadres, then kills himself
BEIJING — An official allegedly shot and injured two leaders of a city in southwestern China on Wednesday as the pair held a meeting in a conference
The suspect entered the venue where the Communist Party chief and mayor of Panzhihua city in Sichuan province were meeting and shot continuously before running off, according to a statement from the city's information office.
The statement said that the suspect, identified as the city's land and resources chief, Chen Zhongshu, was found dead on a basement floor in the conference
The injuries of the city's party chief, Zhang Yan, and mayor, Li Jianqin, were not life-threatening, the statement said.
Shootings are rare in China, where gun ownership is heavily regulated and private ownership of firearms is generally illegal.