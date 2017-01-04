Video: 105-year-old Frenchman sets one-of-a-kind cycling record
Robert Marchand is no stranger to centenarian cycling derring-do, and even his own records aren't safe.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A 105-year-old man Frenchman with a habit of setting cycling records is now literally in a class of his own.
Robert Marchand is now the sole occupant of the over-105s class of cycling speed record holders after pedalling more than 22 kilometres around a velodrome in an hour.
However, the swift centenarian insists he could have done even better.
“I did not see the sign warning me I had 10 minutes left,” Marchand said. “Otherwise, I would have gone faster. I would have posted a better time.”
If Marchand sounds less than overwhelmed by his record-setting ways, it’s because he’s an old hand at this sort of thing. He set the first-ever record for over-100s in 2012, and then beat his own mark two years later with a 26-kilometre jaunt.
Related Articles
He’s not alone in thinking he could have done better, either. His physiologist suggested that Marchand’s recent decision to give up eating meat was a “big mistake” for somebody looking to set cycling endurance records.
Most Popular
-
Military veteran, three family members found shot dead in Upper Big Tracadie tragedy
-
Math myth-busting some of our worst urban planning misconceptions
-
Food and beverage changes coming to Halifax International Airport
-
Nova Scotia woman claims 'magnificent' $5.3M jackpot after playing same numbers for decades