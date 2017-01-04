Video: 105-year-old Frenchman sets one-of-a-kind cycling record

A 105-year-old man Frenchman with a habit of setting cycling records is now literally in a class of his own.

Robert Marchand is now the sole occupant of the over-105s class of cycling speed record holders after pedalling more than 22 kilometres around a velodrome in an hour.

However, the swift centenarian insists he could have done even better.

“I did not see the sign warning me I had 10 minutes left,” Marchand said. “Otherwise, I would have gone faster. I would have posted a better time.”

If Marchand sounds less than overwhelmed by his record-setting ways, it’s because he’s an old hand at this sort of thing. He set the first-ever record for over-100s in 2012, and then beat his own mark two years later with a 26-kilometre jaunt.

