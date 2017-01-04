Romania's Parliament to vote on left-leaning government

BUCHAREST, Romania — Prime-minister-elect Sorin Grindeanu said Wednesday he wants to stop thousands of Romanians emigrating, build highways and encourage the consumption of local produce to create what he called "a normal Romania."

Parliament will vote later Wednesday on a new left-leaning Cabinet that includes an economist who had been poised to become the country's first female and Muslim prime minister.

Grindeanu told lawmakers before the vote. "I propose a normal Romania....where people have the freedoms and rights that the vast majority of European citizens have."

President Klaus Iohannis declined to nominate Sevil Shhaideh as premier and she has now been put forward as deputy premier and regional development minister before Wednesday's vote.

Iohannis said he wouldn't nominate Shhaideh, a political novice and member of Romania's small Muslim minority, after it emerged that her Syrian-born husband, who had worked at the Syrian agriculture ministry, had posted in favour of President Bashar Assad on social media.

There are concerns that the coalition government — which has 26 ministers, four more ministerial posts than the previous technocrat-led government — may seek to slow down Romania's anti-corruption fight.

Hinting at that, Grindeanu said the anti-corruption fight "should be firm, but equally firm should be the defence of fundamental human rights."

He said the government planned to raise the minimum wage, to hike pensions and student grants and make free medicine widely available.

He also vowed to stop the "exodus" of thousands of Romanians, by creating better-paid jobs in Romania and reducing pork and tomato imports, which Romania produces locally.

The chairman of the Social Democratic Party, Liviu Dragnea, can't be prime minister because he was convicted of election fraud last year. But he is expected to exercise influence over the future government headed by Grindeanu.