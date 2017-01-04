SKorean court formally starts president's impeachment trial
A
A
Share via Email
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korea's
Park's lawyers and lawmakers traded pointed arguments Thursday on the validity of accusations that she colluded with a confidante to extort money and
The hearing proceeded without Park, who refused to testify for the second time following her no-show on Tuesday. The nine-justice court cannot force Park to appear.
The court plans to hear witnesses later Thursday. The court has six months to decide if Park should permanently step down or should be reinstated.