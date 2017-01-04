State police probe man's death in western Maryland woods

State police were investigating the death of a man whose remains were found Wednesday in the forested mountains of western Maryland after a female companion walked out of the woods, suffering from hypothermia, authorities said.

The pair, both in their early 20s, were last seen together around 5 p.m. Tuesday near a Savage River State Forest trailhead near the rural community of Barton, about 140 west of Baltimore, Maryland Natural Resources Police spokeswoman Candy Thomson said. She said her agency launched a search at about 3 a.m. Wednesday in response to a 911 call reporting them missing.

Thomson said the woman walked out of the woods to a house shortly before 9 a.m., and emergency responders were called. A Maryland State Police helicopter crew spotted the man's body shortly thereafter on private property adjacent to the 54,000-acre state forest, she said.

Thomson and Maryland State Police spokesman Greg Shipley said investigators were working Wednesday afternoon to learn how the man died. They have not released his or the woman's names. Police have not publicly disclosed the condition of the man's body.

The pair drove separately to the trailhead area, where both cars were found, Thomson said. She said the staging area for the search-and-recovery operation was on Pine Swamp Road, crossed by a steep, rocky section of the Big Savage Mountain hiking trail.