The Latest: 3 slain, 1 wounded in Fontana apartment shooting

FONTANA, Calif. — The Latest on the shooting of multiple people in a San Bernardino County apartment (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

Authorities in San Bernardino County say family violence is the suspected scenario of a shooting in a Fontana apartment unit that has killed three people, wounded another person and led to one person being taken into custody.

The Fontana Police Department says gunfire was reported shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday.

The department says officers confronted a male suspect with a gun walking inside the apartment complex and he complied with orders to drop the gun and was taken into custody.

When officers entered the apartment they found two women and one man dead from gunshot wounds. Another victim only described as male was taken to a hospital in critical condition.