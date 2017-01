The Latest: Charges dropped in LGBT threat case

WILTON MANORS, Fla. — The Latest on the dismissal of charges against a man accused of threatening to "exterminate" gays in South Florida (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

A federal judge has approved a request by prosecutors to drop charges against a man accused of issuing a Facebook threat to "exterminate" gay people.

Judge William Zloch signed the order Wednesday dismissing the case against Craig Jungwirth, who had been indicted by a grand jury with interstate transmission of a threatening communication. He had faced a potential sentence of 10 to 16 months in prison.

Prosecutors had filed a request Tuesday asking that the charges be dropped. The Sun-Sentinel reported (http://bit.ly/2iHCM3d) that the decision came about six weeks after prosecutors publicly acknowledged in court that the evidence against him was "weak."

An FBI affidavit said Jungwirth, 50, of Orlando, posted threats on Facebook against LGBT people in Wilton Manors, Florida, which has a large gay population.

9 a.m.

