The Latest: New Oakland police chief looks to rebuild ties

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Latest on Oakland hiring a new police chief (all times local):

2:05 p.m.

Oakland leaders have hired an outsider and the first woman to run and reform the city's troubled police department.

Mayor Libby Schaaf on Wednesday called Anne Kirkpatrick a "reform-minded leader." The city cycled through three chiefs in three weeks this summer after several officers were implicated in a sex-abuse scandal with an underage girl.

Kirkpatrick vows to rebuild damaged relations with Oakland's significant black community while working to revitalize a demoralized rank-and-file force.

She says she's "interested in transformation" but didn't provide specifics.

Besides the sex scandal, the police department has been under federal court oversight since 2003.