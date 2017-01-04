The Latest: Official: Manson alive amid illness reports
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Latest on reports that mass murderer Charles Manson has been hospitalized (all times local):
8:30 a.m.
A spokeswoman for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says mass murderer Charles Manson is alive Wednesday.
Spokeswoman Terry Thornton would not comment on several news reports that the 82-year-old Manson was taken form Corcoran State Prison to a hospital in Bakersfield.
Manson was convicted of orchestrating the 1969 murders of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six others. The cult leader attracted disaffected young people who lived in in a commune, followed his orders and were ultimately turned into killers.
Both TMZ and the Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday that Manson has been hospitalized.