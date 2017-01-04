The Latest: Scuffles erupt outside trial of Israeli soldier
TEL AVIV, Israel — The Latest on the trial of an Israeli soldier on charges of manslaughter over the death of a wounded Palestinian attacker (all times local):
11:30 a.m.
Scuffles have erupted outside the courtroom between supporters of an Israeli soldier charged with manslaughter over the death of a wounded Palestinian attacker and police officers.
Hundreds of demonstrators blocked a major Tel Aviv intersection near the courtroom at military headquarters on Wednesday and clashed with police. Journalists covering the demonstration say they were attacked by demonstrators.
A judge has been reading out the court's decision for nearly an hour and a half, but has not yet announced the verdict.
The rare case of an active serviceman being charged has polarized Israel, with
10 a.m.
An Israeli military court is set to deliver the verdict in the case of a soldier tried for manslaughter for the death of a wounded Palestinian attacker.
Dozens of the soldier's supporters gathered outside a military court ahead of a verdict in his case.
The soldier's family members and journalists waited quietly inside the courtroom at the Israeli military's headquarters. A military official asked his family to show restraint during the reading of the verdict.