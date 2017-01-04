The Latest: Trump tells GOP that Democrats 'own' health law

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President-elect Donald Trump (all times EST):

9:30 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump is warning congressional Republicans to stay focused on blaming Democrats as they try to repeal President Barack Obama's health care law.

Here's what he's saying in a tweet Wednesday: "Republicans must be careful in that the Dems own the failed Obamacare disaster."

Trump's also claiming — without evidence — that "deductibles are so high that it is practically useless." He's urging Republicans not to let Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and his "clowns out of this web."

The newly-seated Congress is controlled by Republicans — who, with Trump, want to make it a priority to repeal Obama's health overhaul.

Obama is holding a strategy session with congressional Democrats about how to combat the Republican effort. Vice-President-elect Mike Pence is meeting separately with GOP lawmakers

___

7:24 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump is suggesting the Democratic National Committee's carelessness led to the hack that roiled the 2016 presidential campaign.

"Why was the DNC so careless?" Trump tweeted early Wednesday. He was referring to the hacking last year of the committee's private email traffic, including emails of John Podesta, a top adviser to Hillary Clinton. Trump said WikiLeaks founder "Julian Assange said 'a 14-year-old could have hacked Podesta'...Also said Russians did not give him the info!"

Assange has said his source for the emails WikiLeaks released was not a state, but that left open the prospect that he acquired it from a third party. The U.S. intelligence community, along with numerous Republicans and Democrats, allege that Russia did the hacking.

___

3:45 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump is raising new questions about the nation's intelligence community, tweeting fresh criticism at the same people who will help inform his most sensitive decisions once he takes office.

Trump charged Tuesday on Twitter, without evidence, that the timing of an upcoming intelligence briefing on suspected Russian interference in the 2016 election had been delayed. "Perhaps more time needed to build a case. Very strange!" he wrote, using quote marks around the word "intelligence."