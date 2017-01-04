Trial to begin over meningitis outbreak that killed 64 total
A
A
Share via Email
BOSTON — Jury selection is set to begin in the murder trial of a former top executive at a Massachusetts compounding pharmacy that has been blamed for a national meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people in 2012.
Barry Cadden is charged with 25 counts of murder and other
Federal prosecutors allege that the
Cadden has pleaded not guilty. His lawyer has said that prosecutors overreached in charged him with causing deaths.
Jury selection is scheduled to begin Wednesday in U.S. District Court.