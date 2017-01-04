TV host in El Salvador denies child prostitution allegations

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — A TV and radio personality in El Salvador who was arrested on suspicion of being a VIP client of an alleged child prostitution ring is proclaiming his innocence.

Alejandro Maximiliano Gonzalez says he is not a criminal and he is sure he will go free. In his words: "I am innocent."

Gonzalez is better known as "El Gordo Max," or "Fat Max." He hosts the popular family entertainment show "Domingo Para T2."

He spoke Wednesday, a day after he and three others were detained. They are suspected of paying for sexual acts with minors and face up to eight years if convicted.