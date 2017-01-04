UN official: Optimism in east Aleppo because guns are silent
A senior U.N. humanitarian official who has been working in the Syrian city of Aleppo says the combat damage in the former rebel-held east is enormous but there is a sense of optimism because the guns have fallen silent — at least for now.
Sajjad Malik, humanitarian
He notes many previous cease-fires have failed, but adds that "this time somehow they feel that maybe the international community will stick around and maybe they will be able to reclaim their lives and livelihoods."
Malik says the U.N. has been working in east Aleppo since Jan. 1.