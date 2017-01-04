US stocks rise as auto makers and retailers trade higher

NEW YORK — U.S. stocks are rising Wednesday morning as December auto sales start to roll in. General Motors and Ford are trading higher. That's helping consumer-focused companies. The market is building on its gains from the day before.

KEEPING SCORE: The Dow Jones industrial average added 30 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 19,911 as of 10 a.m. Eastern time. The Standard & Poor's 500 index jumped 8 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 2,265. The Nasdaq composite rose 24 points, or 0.4 per cent , to 5,453. The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks outpaced the other indexes and advanced 9 points, or 0.7 per cent , to 1,374.

DRIVE MY CAR: Automakers are reporting their December sales on Wednesday. General Motors said its total sales climbed 10 per cent from a year ago as Chevy sales increased, and its stock rose $1.25, or 3.6 per cent , to $36.40. Ford climbed 36 cents, or 2.9 per cent , to $12.95. Electric car maker Tesla Motors, which gave its own report late Tuesday, picked up $4.61, or 2.1 per cent , to $221.60.

RETAIL RISING: Retailers also jumped after the opening bell. Gap rose 83 cents, or 3.5 per cent , to $24.31 and office supply company Staples gained 28 cents, or 3.1 per cent , to $9.17. Discount retailer Dollar Tree added $2.34, or 3 per cent , to $79.79.

EAT UP: Shake Shack rose $1.81, or 5 per cent , to $37.94. The company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 index after the close of trading Wednesday. When a company is added to a major stock index it typically trades higher as it's added to various portfolios. The burger chain will replace Chemours, a former unit of DuPont, which will become part of the S&P 500.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude dipped 5 cents to $52.28 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, slid 4 cents to $55.43 a barrel in London. Energy companies traded slightly lower. The price of natural gas fell 1.3 per cent after an 11- per cent plunge Tuesday.

CURRENCIES: The dollar slipped to 117.36 yen from 117.68 yen. The euro edged up to $1.0451 from $1.0410.

BONDS: Bond prices held steady. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note stayed at 2.45 per cent .

OVERSEAS: France's CAC 40 edged down 0.1 per cent and in Germany the DAX was 0.2 per cent lower. The FTSE 100 of Britain was little changed. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 2.5 per cent in its first trading day of 2017. That was partly because the weak yen will help Japanese exporters like Honda. South Korea's Kospi gained nearly 0.1 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped 0.1 per cent .

___