Venezuela's Maduro names new vice-president

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuela's embattled socialist president has reshuffled his Cabinet and named a former interior minister as vice-president .

President Nicolas Maduro says Aragua state Gov. Tareck El Aissami will take the No. 2 spot.

The vice-presidential post is an appointed position, and Maduro has swapped it out in the past. But the position holds extra significance this year as the opposition has vowed to force Maduro from office. That could lead to his vice-president serving the rest of his term, which ends in 2019.