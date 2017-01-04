Venezuela's Maduro names new vice-president
CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuela's embattled socialist president has reshuffled his Cabinet and named a former interior minister as
President Nicolas Maduro says Aragua state Gov. Tareck El Aissami will take the No. 2 spot.
El Aissami was interior minister before being elected governor of the central state of Aragua. He has been accused of participating in the drug trade by members of the opposition. He has called those who speak ill of him traitors who seek to harm Venezuela.
