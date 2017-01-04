Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasphemy laws

LAHORE, Pakistan — Pakistan police say violence erupted at a rally convened by Islamists in favour of the country's harsh blasphemy laws in the city of Lahore.

Wednesday's rally coincided with the commemoration for a former governor killed for supporting a Christian woman accused of blasphemy.

Senior police officer Haider Ashraf says 76 demonstrators were detained as they tried to reach the family residence of Salman Taseer, the ex-governor killed in 2011 by his bodyguard for backing Asia Bibi. She had been on death row for years.

Ashraf said officers used tear-gas to disperse the rally.