34 of 158 inmates recaptured after jailbreak in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine security forces have recaptured 34 out of 158 inmates who escaped after heavily armed Muslim rebels stormed a jail in the country's south.

Police say five inmates, one guard and one village official have been killed in pursuit operations.

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology said Thursday the 34 inmates have been recaptured since the rebels on Wednesday attacked the North Cotabato District Jail in Kidapawan and facilitated what officials say was the biggest jailbreak in the country. Kidapawan is about 930 kilometres (580 miles) southeast of the capital Manila.