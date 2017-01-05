Berlin attacker Amri used 14 different identities

BERLIN — A police official says that German authorities knew of 14 different identities used by Berlin Christmas market attacker Anis Amri.

Investigators say the 24-year-old Tunisian drove a truck into the market on Dec. 19, killing 12 people. He was killed Dec. 23 in a shootout with Italian police in a Milan suburb.

Amri came to Germany in mid-2015. Authorities later put him on a list of potentially violent Islamic extremists. Separately, he was investigated for receiving benefits simultaneously under two different identities.