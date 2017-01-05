Car bomb strikes Baghdad market, killing at least 8
A
A
Share via Email
BAGHDAD — Iraqi officials say a car bombing in a mostly Shiite
A police officer said Thursday the explosives-laden car was parked near an outdoor fruit and vegetable market. He said six civilians and two policemen were killed, while at least 15 other people were wounded.
A medical official confirmed the casualty figures. Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to release information.
No one immediately claimed the attack, but it bore the hallmarks of the Islamic State group, which has carried out a string of bombings in the Iraqi capital over the past week, killing nearly 100 people.
Most Popular
-
Degrassi's new season tackles abortion, refugees, 'scary right-wing thinking'
-
B.C. teen inventor named Forbes 30 Under 30 in latest achievement
-
Crowds storm Vancouver fire halls, desperate for road salt to clear icy paths
-
Man with possible life-threatening injuries after being hit by car in Dartmouth