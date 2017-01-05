News / World

Democratic Party Chief

In this Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 photo, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg talks to a South Bend Tribune reporter regarding interest in the Democratic National Committee chairman position, inside the St. Joseph County Democratic Party headquarters in South Bend, Ind. Buttigieg announced his chairman candidacy Thursday, Jan. 5. (Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP)

Editors' Picks

Most Popular