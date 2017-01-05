News / World

Dutch Parliament sealed off after 'confused person' detained

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Police in The Hague say they have detained a man suspected of throwing a bag near the Dutch parliament.

The Parliament was sealed off by military police after the incident late Thursday afternoon.

In a statement on its website , Parliament says the measure was taken as a precaution after a "confused person" was detained near one of the building's entrances.

Police say in a tweet that the man was shot, although it was not immediately clear by whom.

