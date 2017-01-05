Dutch Parliament sealed off after 'confused person' detained
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Police in The Hague say they have detained a man suspected of throwing a bag near the Dutch parliament.
The Parliament was sealed off by military police after the incident late Thursday afternoon.
Police say in a tweet that the man was shot, although it was not immediately clear by whom.
