Evidence paints Dylann Roof as racist, drifting loner

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Prosecutors in Dylann Roof's death penalty trial have called dozens of witnesses to testify, but no one who knew Roof before he killed nine black church worshippers.

But Roof's own journal and manifesto writings have shed light on a racist, hate-filled loner and high school dropout who took photos with his cat and posed with the Confederate flag. Prosecutors have painted a portrait of a young man consumed by racial hatred who carefully planned a massacre, picking out meek, innocent black people who likely wouldn't fight back.