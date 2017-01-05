Ex-Kosovo premier, wanted by Serbia, faces French court

PARIS — A former Kosovo prime minister is facing possible extradition to Serbia to face war crimes charges after being arrested at a French airport.

Ramush Haradinaj is scheduled to appear Thursday in a court in Colmar in eastern France. The court will decide whether to keep him in custody during extradition proceedings or release him under judicial supervision, according to court official Marie-Helene Calvano.

Calvano said that at an unspecified later date, the court would decide on whether to approve extradition.

Haradinaj, a former guerrilla fighter in Kosovo's war for independence from Serbia, was detained Wednesday at the Basel airport on the border with Switzerland and Germany on a Serbian warrant.