Harry 'constantly in trouble', Princess Diana letters say

LONDON — Letters sent by Britain's late Princess Diana — including one in which she described a young Prince Harry as being "constantly in trouble" while at boarding school — are going on auction.

The six handwritten notes were sent to Cyril Dickman, a head steward at Buckingham Palace, in the 1980s and 1990s.

In one, sent five days after Harry's birth in 1984, Diana wrote that Prince William spent "the entire time swamping Harry with an endless supply of hugs and kisses."

In another, written in 1992, Diana said both her sons were enjoying boarding school, "although Harry is constantly in trouble!"