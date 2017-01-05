Iran activist not yet taken to hospital after hunger strike

TEHRAN, Iran — The lawyer of an imprisoned Iranian activist who just ended a 71-day hunger strike says his client has yet to be taken to a hospital.

Lawyer Amir Raisian told The Associated Press on Thursday that Arash Sadeghi remained at Evin prison despite judicial officials approving his transfer to a hospital.

Raisian said prison authorities had offered no reason why Sadeghi had not been transferred, though he remained "hopeful" his client would be moved soon.

Sadeghi is serving a 15-year prison sentence for several charges. He ended his hunger strike Tuesday after his wife, imprisoned in a separate case, won a temporary release.