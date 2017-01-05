Iran activist not yet taken to hospital after hunger strike
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
TEHRAN, Iran — The lawyer of an imprisoned Iranian activist who just ended a 71-day hunger strike says his client has yet to be taken to a hospital.
Lawyer Amir Raisian told The Associated Press on Thursday that Arash Sadeghi remained at Evin prison despite judicial officials approving his transfer to a hospital.
Raisian said prison authorities had offered no reason why Sadeghi had not been transferred, though he remained "hopeful" his client would be moved soon.
Sadeghi is serving a 15-year prison sentence for several charges. He ended his hunger strike Tuesday after his wife, imprisoned in a separate case, won a temporary release.
Amnesty International has criticized the delay in Sadeghi's transfer, saying he "must receive specialized, urgent and potentially life-saving treatment without any further delay."
Most Popular
-
Crowds storm Vancouver fire halls, desperate for road salt to clear icy paths
-
Online posts from alleged drunk driver charged with Toronto cyclist's death prompt outrage
-
B.C. teen inventor named Forbes 30 Under 30 in latest achievement
-
Nova Scotia woman claims 'magnificent' $5.3M jackpot after playing same numbers for decades