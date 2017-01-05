Japan recalls envoy to South Korea over comfort-woman statue

TOKYO — Japan is recalling its ambassador to South Korea in response to the placing of a comfort-woman statue in front of its consulate in the Korean city of Busan.

Both Ambassador Yasumasa Nagamine in Seoul and the consul-general in Busan will be temporarily recalled, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said after a Cabinet meeting Friday.

"Comfort women" was the euphemism for women in Asia forced to provide sex to Japanese soldiers at front-line brothels during World War II.

Suga called the placing of the statue "extremely regrettable," since Japan and South Korea had reached what was supposed to be a final agreement to resolve their differences over the issue in late 2015.

Activists in South Korea oppose the agreement. A comfort-woman statue put up front of the Japanese embassy in Seoul in 2011 remains in place, and activists installed a similar statue by the same sculptor in Busan late last month.