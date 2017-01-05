Jury deliberates life in prison or death for carjack killer

BOSTON — A jury has begun deliberating in the federal death penalty trial of a man convicted of carjacking and killing two Massachusetts men and a third man in New Hampshire during a weeklong crime rampage in 2001.

Jurors began deliberating Thursday in the sentencing retrial of Gary Lee Sampson.

Sampson, a drifter from Abington, Massachusetts, pleaded guilty to the killings and was sentenced to death in 2003, but a judge later granted him a new sentencing trial.