Latest: No sign of chopper missing near Los Angeles Harbor
LOS ANGELES — The Latest on the search for a missing helicopter in Los Angeles (all times local):
7:15 a.m.
Coast Guard officials searching the waters of Los Angeles Harbor say there's no sign of a two-person helicopter that went missing after taking off from an LA-area airport.
Petty Officer Sondra-Kay Kneen says a search-and-rescue operation went through the night and continues Thursday despite rainy conditions.
The possible crash was reported Wednesday evening by passengers aboard an outbound cruise ship and fishermen along a breakwater.
Authorities learned that a Robinson R22 with two people on board took off from the airport in nearby Torrance. It was supposed to be taking photographs in the general area but hadn't made contact or landed back at the airport.
