Latest: No sign of chopper missing near Los Angeles Harbor

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on the search for a missing helicopter in Los Angeles (all times local):

7:15 a.m.

Coast Guard officials searching the waters of Los Angeles Harbor say there's no sign of a two-person helicopter that went missing after taking off from an LA-area airport.

Petty Officer Sondra-Kay Kneen says a search-and-rescue operation went through the night and continues Thursday despite rainy conditions.

The possible crash was reported Wednesday evening by passengers aboard an outbound cruise ship and fishermen along a breakwater.

Shipping access to the harbour was shut off for a time as a helicopters and a cutter swept the area.