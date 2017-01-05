Marine faces hearing in Parris Island hazing probe

QUANTICO, Va. — A Marine Corps staff sergeant accused of cruelty and mistreatment following an investigation of hazing at the Parris Island training centre is facing a preliminary hearing.

The staff sergeant is one of four Marines facing military judicial proceedings this week related to the hazing investigation.

The Marine Corps launched a probe after the March 18 death of 20-year-old recruit Raheel Siddiqui, of Taylor, Michigan, who fell several stories in a barracks stairwell following an altercation with an unidentified drill instructor.

The Marines say those facing charges this week are not connected to Siddiqui's death.