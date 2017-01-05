Parents of twins in dresser video deny hoax accusations

NEW YORK — The Utah parents of a 2-year-old boy who was captured on a nanny cam pushing a fallen dresser off of his twin brother are defending themselves against claims that the video was a hoax.

The video has been viewed more than 13 million times since it was uploaded to YouTube on Monday.

The boys' father, Ricky Shoff, responded on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Thursday to skeptics who questioned why the dresser was empty and why the camera offered a clear view of it. He said the dresser was empty because the twins continually pulled clothes out of it. He says he has numerous cameras throughout the house.