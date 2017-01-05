S. Korea to create unit to decapitate N. Korean leadership
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korea is accelerating plans to create a special military unit tasked with decapitating North Korea's leadership in the event of war as it looks for options to counter its rival's nuclear weapons and missiles, an official said Thursday.
The brigade, which will aim to remove the North's wartime command and paralyze its function if war breaks out, will be launched this year, according to an official from Seoul's
The plan was included in
North Korea conducted two nuclear tests and a slew of rocket test firings last year in attempts to expand its nuclear weapons and missile program.
Following the North's latest nuclear test in September, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff announced plans to strengthen its ability to conduct pre-emptive strikes.
It also said a "Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation" system would use special forces and cruise missiles now under development to destroy areas where North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the rest of the country's decision-makers are located.
