South Africa wildfires strike wine region, Table Mountain
JOHANNESBURG — Authorities say wildfires raging in South Africa's wine region have destroyed part of one of the country's oldest estates, while some slopes of Cape Town's Table Mountain burned.
City spokesman J.P. Smith said Thursday that firefighters worked through the night to try to contain 106 blazes in the area. He says no one has been killed.
Low rainfall, dry vegetation and strong winds create prime conditions for fires in the region in summer.
Fires also burned on the slopes of Table Mountain above the exclusive beach enclave of Llandudno.
Two years ago, a fire on Table Mountain lasted for nearly two weeks.
