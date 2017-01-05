South Africa wildfires strike wine region, Table Mountain

JOHANNESBURG — Authorities say wildfires raging in South Africa's wine region have destroyed part of one of the country's oldest estates, while some slopes of Cape Town's Table Mountain burned.

City spokesman J.P. Smith said Thursday that firefighters worked through the night to try to contain 106 blazes in the area. He says no one has been killed.

Low rainfall, dry vegetation and strong winds create prime conditions for fires in the region in summer.

Farm manager Don Tooth says around 40 per cent of the Vergelegen wine farm that was established by Dutch settlers in the 1700s has been destroyed by fire.

Fires also burned on the slopes of Table Mountain above the exclusive beach enclave of Llandudno.