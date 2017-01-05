Sri Lankan committee recommends hybrid courts for war crimes

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — A Sri Lankan committee has recommended the appointment of a hybrid court comprising local and international judges to investigate allegations of war crimes from the country's civil war.

The recommendation comes from the government-appointed Consultation Task Force on Reconciliation on Mechanisms, which sought public views on the proposed mechanism for transitional justice and reconciliation.

The U.N. high commissioner for human rights in 2015 called for the appointment of a hybrid court comprising local and international judges. Sri Lanka agreed to the participation of foreign judges before backtracking and now insists on local courts investigating the allegations.