Sweden gets written report from Assange interview in London

STOCKHOLM — Swedish prosecutors have begun an assessment of a recent interview of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, which forms part of an inquiry into a possible sex crime involving Assange in Sweden in 2010.

The Prosecution Authority said Thursday it had received a Spanish-language report from Ecuador related to the November interview with Assange at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London where Assange has been holed up for more than four years.

The report "of several hundred pages" is being translated into Swedish, which could take "several weeks."

An Ecuadorian prosecutor interviewed Assange, overseen by a Swedish prosecutor and a police investigator.