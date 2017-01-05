The Latest: GOP's Sununu calling for bipartisanship

CONCORD, N.H. — The Latest on Gov. Chris Sununu inauguration (all times local):

Newly sworn in New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is kicking off his inauguration speech by calling for bipartisanship.

Addressing the Legislature and others at the Statehouse on Thursday, he said, "We can't be divisive."

The governor, a Republican, says state government has had a tendency to do that. He says working together, "we can do great things."

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has been sworn in as New Hampshire's next governor, following in the footsteps of his father.

The 42-year-old Sununu was sworn into office at about 11:45 a.m. Thursday. His father, John H. Sununu, served as governor in the 1980s. With Republicans leading the House and Senate, Sununu's inauguration marks the first return to full GOP control in Concord since 2004.

Sununu was sworn in by the chief Justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court, Linda Dalianis.

Sununu's first mission as governor will be crafting the next two-year state budget. And he doesn't have much time. A budget draft is due to lawmakers in February. They'll then modify it and pass a final version in June.

