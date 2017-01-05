The Latest: Heavy Sierra snow raises flood concerns in Reno

RENO, Nev. — The Latest on the winter storm that dumped heavy snow and in the Sierra (all times local PST):

12:05 p.m.

The winter storm that dumped several feet of snow at ski resorts around Lake Tahoe is raising flood concerns along the Sierra's eastern front, including Reno, Sparks and the Carson City area.

The National Weather Service says more than 6 feet of snow has fallen in the upper elevations of the Sierra since Sunday, including about 2 feet in the last two days.

The California Highway Patrol has reopened a 50-mile stretch of U.S. Interstate 80 that was closed Wednesday night in blizzard conditions over Donner Pass west of Truckee, California. But chains or snow tires remained mandatory Thursday on all the Sierra passes stretching from south of Carson City to north of Reno.

The weather service issued a flash flood watch effective Saturday night through Monday morning throughout the region as another storm system moves in with warmer temperatures. As much as 4 inches of rain is forecast in Reno this weekend, with 6 to 12 inches in the Tahoe basin.

___

9:20 a.m.

Winter weather around the Reno and Lake Tahoe areas sent drivers sliding off roads Thursday morning and forced school officials to cancel classes.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Dan Gordon told The Reno Gazette-Journal that cars were sliding off roads throughout the area, with the roughest conditions along Interstate 80 north of Reno.

KTVN-TV reports chains were required for cars on mountain highways in the area.

The Tahoe-Truckee Unified School District and Diocese of Reno Catholic schools cancelled school while other schools delayed the start of classes by several hours.

The National Weather Service in Reno reported Thursday that 3 to 5 inches of snow had fallen in the Reno area over the past 24 hours while 8 inches were reported east in Fernley.