The Latest: Snow records fall in Idaho
SAN FRANCISCO — The Latest on the winter weather slamming much of the West (all times local):
A winter storm has swept aside two long-standing snow records in Boise, Idaho.
The National Weather Service says snow accumulating for several weeks reached 15 inches Thursday and broke the previous snow-depth record of 13 inches set twice in the mid-1980s.
The service also says that the 6.5 inches of snow that fell Wednesday eclipsed the 1951 record of 3.2 inches.
The service says another 1 to 2 inches of snow is expected Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Idaho Office of Emergency Management says it has upped its awareness level due to the likelihood of flooding when temperatures rise above freezing, which is expected on Sunday.