The Latest: Snow records fall in Idaho

A winter storm has swept aside two long-standing snow records in Boise, Idaho.

8:15 a.m

A winter storm has swept aside two long-standing snow records in Boise, Idaho.

The National Weather Service says snow accumulating for several weeks reached 15 inches Thursday and broke the previous snow-depth record of 13 inches set twice in the mid-1980s.

The service also says that the 6.5 inches of snow that fell Wednesday eclipsed the 1951 record of 3.2 inches.

The service says another 1 to 2 inches of snow is expected Saturday.