Town's only snowplow driver quits, so residents grab shovels
The only plow truck driver for most of Parsonsfield quit after a storm dumped 25 inches of snow on the town on Dec. 30.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
PARSONSFIELD, Maine — Residents of a tiny hamlet knew what they had to do when the only snowplow driver in town quit after a massive storm: They grabbed shovels and got to work.
The only plow truck driver for most of Parsonsfield quit after a storm dumped 25 inches of snow on the town on Dec. 30. Local officials described the lack of a plow as an emergency for the southern Maine town of about 1,900.
But residents volunteered to help pick up the slack, and the roads were close to fully cleared by Thursday afternoon, Select Board member Tiffany Brendt said. The Maine Department of Transportation, local plowing contractors and residents of
An ice storm that arrived after the heavy snow didn't deter anyone, Brendt said.
"People got together in our town and went out, plowed, salted, sanded, pushed back the banks, and went back out after the ice storm to make sure everything was good," she said. "They just did it."
A spokeswoman for the town said earlier in the day that workers from the nearby town of Cornish also helped get the roads cleared.
Roads will be in good enough shape to collect trash and recycling Friday, the town's
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia woman claims 'magnificent' $5.3M jackpot after playing same numbers for decades
-
'It shattered to pieces:' Nova Scotia Power probing wind turbine collapse
-
Washington Capitals 'Canada Night' poutine gets rough ride on Twitter
-
Waterlogged Halifax residents urged to keep a wary eye on weekend storm